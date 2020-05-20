188 Lincoln Street Unit 1

Amenities

Mid-century modern firehouse 2 bedroom apartments

• Repurposed mid-century historic firehouse

• Well designed, built, and thought-out space

• 2 Bedroom

• Heat and hot water included w/fee

• A cooks kitchen

• Tile and cork floors

• Washer and dryer

• Exposed concrete

• Unique features

• Solar power

• Heat pumps (heat and a/c)

• Basement bicycle parking

• Basement storage unit

• Dedicated off street parking is available

• Electricity included

• Composting included

• No smoking property

• Pets considered on a case-by-case basis



188 Lincoln Street Lewiston is a part of Lewiston's sustainable renaissance with a solar-powered 2 bed, 1 bath apartment located in a historic, mid-century modern fire house. Newly constructed unique apartment in the heart of Lewiston's mill district is in walking distance to all the City's downtown offerings; shops, restaurants, parks, river, and arts venues. A former fire station bunk house, this apartment is a fresh take on a part of Lewiston's rich history, designed by Caleb Johnson Architects. New custom windows provide ample light and the opportunity for fresh air in these second floor apartments. Significant insulation on all walls, roof, and floor provide a quiet, warm space. Heat pumps in both bedrooms and common room provide consistent, soft heat in the winter and cooling in the summer. Kitchen is designed for people who love cooking, with a Wolf induction range, Blomberg refrigerator, island, pantry, and white quartz countertops. Bathrooms feature tiled floors, tiled showers, unique modern vanities, and stacked washer and dryer. Whitewashed cork flooring is found in the living room, bedrooms, kitchen, and halls providing a cushioned, comfortable, and flexible surface. An exposed concrete beam ceiling is the centerpiece of the building and the apartments. Unique salvaged lighting is found throughout the apartment, including mid-century wall sconces from the original fire house.



