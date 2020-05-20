All apartments in Lewiston
188 Lincoln Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:53 PM

188 Lincoln Street

188 Lincoln Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1791498
Location

188 Lincoln Street, Lewiston, ME 04240
Downtown Lewiston

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Two 2-bedroom apartments available - Unit 1 at $1,475, and Unit 2 at $1,495.

• Repurposed mid-century historic firehouse
• Well designed, built, and thought-out space
• 2 Bedroom
• Heat and hot water included w/fee
• A cooks kitchen
• Tile and cork floors
• Washer and dryer
• Exposed concrete
• Unique features
• Solar power
• Heat pumps (heat and a/c)
• Basement bicycle parking
• Basement storage unit
• Dedicated off street parking is available
• Electricity included w/fee
• Composting included
• No smoking property
• Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

188 Lincoln Street Lewiston is a part of Lewiston's sustainable renaissance with a solar-powered 2 bed, 1 bath apartment located in a historic, mid-century modern fire house. Newly constructed unique apartment in the heart of Lewiston's mill district is in walking distance to all the City's downtown offerings; shops, restaurants, parks, river, and arts venues. A former fire station bunk house, this apartment is a fresh take on a part of Lewiston's rich history, designed by Caleb Johnson Architects. New custom windows provide ample light and the opportunity for fresh air in these second floor apartments. Significant insulation on all walls, roof, and floor provide a quiet, warm space. Heat pumps in both bedrooms and common room provide consistent, soft heat in the winter and cooling in the summer. Kitchen is designed for people who love cooking, with a Wolf induction range, Blomberg refrigerator, island, pantry, and white quartz countertops. Bathrooms feature tiled floors, tiled showers, unique modern vanities, and stacked washer and dryer. Whitewashed cork flooring is found in the living room, bedrooms, kitchen, and halls providing a cushioned, comfortable, and flexible surface. An exposed concrete beam ceiling is the centerpiece of the building and the apartments. Unique salvaged lighting is found throughout the apartment, including mid-century wall sconces from the original fire house.

Property Features
• Air Conditioning
• Balcony
• Heat Included
• Hot Water Included
• Off Street Parking
• Tile Floors
• Washer/Dryer

Utility fee $195/month for electricity, heat, a/c, and hot water.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Lincoln Street have any available units?
188 Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewiston, ME.
What amenities does 188 Lincoln Street have?
Some of 188 Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 Lincoln Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 188 Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 188 Lincoln Street does offer parking.
Does 188 Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 188 Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 188 Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 188 Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 Lincoln Street has units with air conditioning.
