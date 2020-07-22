Apartment List
ME
kittery
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Kittery, ME with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kittery apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Whipple Road
116 Whipple Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
950 sqft
Kittery ~ Whipple Road, two bedroom apartment (1/2 of the home). You will feel like you are on vacation year round living at the location for this truly unique property. Enjoy grilling by the river from your quiet patio and yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated December 19 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
Results within 1 mile of Kittery

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
140 Penhallow Street
140 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$3,950
775 sqft
Two Story Penthouse In "The Residences at Chamfered Corner" that is available immediately. Chamfered Corner is a 4 unit newly renovated apartment building in historic downtown Portsmouth.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Fleet Street
80 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
490 sqft
Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
500 Market Street
500 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Location and parking are two great features of this condo.
Results within 5 miles of Kittery

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 State Rd
1714 State Road, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Beds 1.5 Bath - House - Property Id: 317805 3 bed/1.5 ba home sits on 2+ acres & has been recently updated with first floor laundry - new washer and dryer included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Merrimac Street
10 Merrimack Street, Portsmouth, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
850 sqft
Walk to Downtown from this spacious apartment! Located on the 3rd floor, this unit features a large living room, bedroom and kitchen, with tons of natural light. Lots of closet space, too!! HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED.One off street parking space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
192 Willard Avenue
192 Willard Avenue, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Simply stunning apartment & prime Little Harbour location! This sun-drenched, fully- & lovingly-renovated 1st floor apartment of a 2-unit duplex checks all the boxes! A light and bright common entryway leads directly into the sunroom of the unit,

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 Woodbury Avenue
1420 Woodbury Avenue, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1426 sqft
Great space and close to shopping and approximately a mile and half to downtown Portsmouth. Wood floors, open concept living room dining room,3 bedrooms and 2 other rooms to use as an office etc. Tenants require 24 hour notice. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Mill Pond Way
122 Mill Pond Way, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1847 sqft
This stunning two bedroom, two and a half bath, condominium with serene views of the North Mill Pond has it all. Walkable to historic downtown Portsmouth and an impressive array of dining, shopping, parks and recreation.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Spring Street
108 Spring Street, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,585
900 sqft
108 Spring Street ~ Less than one mile walk to downtown Portmouth Market Square. This one bedroom apartment is light and bright. Located in a four apartment home that is quiet, well maintained and peaceful.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1304 Ocean Boulevard
1304 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
Direct access to the sand! Enjoy the off season at this beachfront home on Pirates Cove Beach. Open and spacious living area includes a huge living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area for up to 10 people with direct access to patio.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
83 Sheffield Road
83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a

1 of 3

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
Results within 10 miles of Kittery

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
221 South Road
221 South Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
6367 sqft
Spectacular estate located at Rye Beach 1.8 miles from Jenness Beach. This 3500 square foot home has plenty of room for the entire family to have their own space. Eat in kitchen with attached family room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2190 Ocean Boulevard
2190 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2614 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful off season beach house at Jenness Beach! Enjoy views of the ocean and living just steps to the beach. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms. Garage/storage space available.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Locke Road
42 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Perfect spot to enjoy the off-season at the beach! Beautifully furnished rental - walkable to the ocean! Open concept living space includes a large kitchen with counter seating that overlooks a sunny living area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kittery, ME

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kittery apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

