2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kittery, ME
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
116 Whipple Road
116 Whipple Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
950 sqft
Kittery ~ Whipple Road, two bedroom apartment (1/2 of the home). You will feel like you are on vacation year round living at the location for this truly unique property. Enjoy grilling by the river from your quiet patio and yard.
Results within 1 mile of Kittery
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.
500 Market Street
500 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Location and parking are two great features of this condo.
507 State Street
507 State Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2420 sqft
Residential Property, Conversion - Portsmouth, NH Opportunity to live in Downtown Portsmouth with off street parking now! Formerly a church, this stunning one-of-a-kind executive two-story, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is just a short walk to the
136 Hill Street
136 Hill Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
640 sqft
Location Location Location!! Have you been looking for an affordable place to live in downtown Portsmouth? Look no further.
Results within 5 miles of Kittery
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a
83 Sheffield Road
83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level.
20 Columbia Street
20 Columbia St, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1239 sqft
Stylish and inviting, come and enjoy the growing momentum of Portsmouth's West End. This beautiful and well cared for condo has so much to offer. The second floor opens into a warm combination of modern kitchen, dining and living space.
Results within 10 miles of Kittery
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Peaceful river views from the back of the house. Relax on the back deck or stone patio.
24 Farmgate Road - 24
24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
782 sqft
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy.
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
