12 Dame Street

Large two bedroom condo and walking distance to downtown Kittery - Don’t miss out on this sunny, large two bedroom condo and within a few minutes' walk to downtown Kittery, Maine and only minutes away from downtown Portsmouth. This two level condo has a half bathroom on the first floor and a full bathroom on the second floor. There are tons of closet and storage space, large windows, this apartment is not only charming but also affordable. $1800/ month includes heat, trash pickup, and two dedicated parking spaces, washer and dryer in the condo, and central A/C.



No Pets Allowed



