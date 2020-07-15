All apartments in Kittery
Kittery, ME
12 Dame Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

12 Dame Street

12 Dame Street · No Longer Available
Location

12 Dame Street, Kittery, ME 03904

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Large two bedroom condo and walking distance to downtown Kittery - Don’t miss out on this sunny, large two bedroom condo and within a few minutes' walk to downtown Kittery, Maine and only minutes away from downtown Portsmouth. This two level condo has a half bathroom on the first floor and a full bathroom on the second floor. There are tons of closet and storage space, large windows, this apartment is not only charming but also affordable. $1800/ month includes heat, trash pickup, and two dedicated parking spaces, washer and dryer in the condo, and central A/C.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Dame Street have any available units?
12 Dame Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kittery, ME.
Is 12 Dame Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Dame Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Dame Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Dame Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kittery.
Does 12 Dame Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Dame Street offers parking.
Does 12 Dame Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Dame Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Dame Street have a pool?
No, 12 Dame Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Dame Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Dame Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Dame Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Dame Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Dame Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Dame Street has units with air conditioning.
