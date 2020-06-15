All apartments in Cumberland Center
14 Meadowview Road

14 Meadowview Road · No Longer Available
Location

14 Meadowview Road, Cumberland Center, ME 04021

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
• $1900/month
• 12 Month Lease required
• 1900 sq ft
• 4 BR, 1.5 BA
• Unfinished basement
• Oil heat
• Electric range/Dishwasher/Fridge
• Fireplace - CANNOT be used
• Washer/Dryer hookups in basement
• 2 Car garage - manual open
• Pet friendly with deposit
• Landscaping/snow removal tenant responsibility
• All utilities are tenant responsibility

Available July 1, 2020. Interested persons will be placed on a waiting list for showings starting mid-June.

4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home in the heart of Cumberland Center with a short drive to downtown Portland. The home has an open concept kitchen with plenty of counter space and updated appliances. Hardwood floors are throughout the home including in all bedrooms. Living/Dining room opens up to the kitchen and includes lots of windows and a decorative fireplace. The main floor also includes 2 bedrooms and a half bath while the additional 2 bedrooms are on the second floor with the full bath. The home also includes a basement for storage with washer/dryer hookups and a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14 Meadowview Road have any available units?
14 Meadowview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland Center, ME.
What amenities does 14 Meadowview Road have?
Some of 14 Meadowview Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Meadowview Road currently offering any rent specials?
14 Meadowview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Meadowview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Meadowview Road is pet friendly.
Does 14 Meadowview Road offer parking?
Yes, 14 Meadowview Road does offer parking.
Does 14 Meadowview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Meadowview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Meadowview Road have a pool?
No, 14 Meadowview Road does not have a pool.
Does 14 Meadowview Road have accessible units?
No, 14 Meadowview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Meadowview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Meadowview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Meadowview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Meadowview Road does not have units with air conditioning.

