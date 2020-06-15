14 Meadowview Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

• $1900/month

• 12 Month Lease required

• 1900 sq ft

• 4 BR, 1.5 BA

• Unfinished basement

• Oil heat

• Electric range/Dishwasher/Fridge

• Fireplace - CANNOT be used

• Washer/Dryer hookups in basement

• 2 Car garage - manual open

• Pet friendly with deposit

• Landscaping/snow removal tenant responsibility

• All utilities are tenant responsibility



Available July 1, 2020. Interested persons will be placed on a waiting list for showings starting mid-June.



4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home in the heart of Cumberland Center with a short drive to downtown Portland. The home has an open concept kitchen with plenty of counter space and updated appliances. Hardwood floors are throughout the home including in all bedrooms. Living/Dining room opens up to the kitchen and includes lots of windows and a decorative fireplace. The main floor also includes 2 bedrooms and a half bath while the additional 2 bedrooms are on the second floor with the full bath. The home also includes a basement for storage with washer/dryer hookups and a 2 car garage.