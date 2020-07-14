All apartments in Brunswick Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Shipyard

62 Forrestal Drive · (207) 489-2658
Location

62 Forrestal Drive, Brunswick Station, ME 04011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit WV-lup09 · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shipyard.

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brunswick Landing Venture manages a variety of top-notch living facilities, real estate rentals and housing for rent in Brunswick and Topsham, Maine. We rent out condo-style townhouses, garden-style apartment units, single-family homes and efficiency condos for rent. Each of our rental properties include all utilities and parking.

No matter which property you choose, you’ll enjoy the same gorgeous environment and amenities as our other happy residents. Check out our housing options for rent in Brunswick, Maine or Contact us today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: DOGS must be house-trained. They must be kept on a leash at all times when outside the apartment. Dog feces must be picked up immediately. Dogs cannot disturb other residents at any time. Please be considerate of other residents.
Cats
restrictions: CATS must be litter-box trained and follow the same policy as dogs. Residents are required to bag litter before disposing of it in the dumpster.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shipyard have any available units?
Shipyard has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is Shipyard currently offering any rent specials?
Shipyard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shipyard pet-friendly?
Yes, Shipyard is pet friendly.
Does Shipyard offer parking?
No, Shipyard does not offer parking.
Does Shipyard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shipyard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shipyard have a pool?
No, Shipyard does not have a pool.
Does Shipyard have accessible units?
No, Shipyard does not have accessible units.
Does Shipyard have units with dishwashers?
No, Shipyard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Shipyard have units with air conditioning?
No, Shipyard does not have units with air conditioning.
