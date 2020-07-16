962 Middle St. Unit 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Second floor 1 bed 1 bath in a quiet neighborhood a few blocks from downtown Bath. The apartment will be renovated starting in mid-July with a restoration of wood flooring in the kitchen, tile floor in the bath, new windows, new paint, new kitchen countertops, and other touch-ups.



Bath has a shower stall only. Ample off-street parking is available and a coin-op washer and dryer are available in the building.



Heat is electric and resident pays for electricity. No smoking. Pets ok.



Lease, deposit, and first month due before move-in.



Credit, eviction, and criminal background check required.



Pictures coming soon. Note: 8/1 availability date is an estimate pending renovation work. Flexibility with the start date is preferred.