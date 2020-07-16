All apartments in Bath
Find more places like 962 Middle St. Unit 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bath, ME
/
962 Middle St. Unit 9
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

962 Middle St. Unit 9

962 Middle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

962 Middle Street, Bath, ME 04530

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Second floor 1 bed 1 bath in a quiet neighborhood a few blocks from downtown Bath. The apartment will be renovated starting in mid-July with a restoration of wood flooring in the kitchen, tile floor in the bath, new windows, new paint, new kitchen countertops, and other touch-ups.

Bath has a shower stall only. Ample off-street parking is available and a coin-op washer and dryer are available in the building.

Heat is electric and resident pays for electricity. No smoking. Pets ok.

Lease, deposit, and first month due before move-in.

Credit, eviction, and criminal background check required.

Pictures coming soon. Note: 8/1 availability date is an estimate pending renovation work. Flexibility with the start date is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Middle St. Unit 9 have any available units?
962 Middle St. Unit 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bath, ME.
What amenities does 962 Middle St. Unit 9 have?
Some of 962 Middle St. Unit 9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Middle St. Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
962 Middle St. Unit 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Middle St. Unit 9 pet-friendly?
No, 962 Middle St. Unit 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bath.
Does 962 Middle St. Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 962 Middle St. Unit 9 offers parking.
Does 962 Middle St. Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 962 Middle St. Unit 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Middle St. Unit 9 have a pool?
No, 962 Middle St. Unit 9 does not have a pool.
Does 962 Middle St. Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 962 Middle St. Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Middle St. Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Middle St. Unit 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 962 Middle St. Unit 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 962 Middle St. Unit 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, MESouth Portland, ME
Scarborough, MEOld Orchard Beach, ME
Lewiston, MESaco, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine