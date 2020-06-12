Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bangor, ME

Finding an apartment in Bangor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Autumn Street
11 Autumn Street, Bangor, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Large 3 bed 1.5 bath in town house - DUE TO COVID-19 AND THE STAY AT HOME ORDERS, ALL VIEWINGS AND LEASING WILL BE DONE VIRTUALLY. CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
32 Coombs St 3
32 Coombs Street, Bangor, ME
1 Bedroom
$675
Second Floor Near Park! - Property Id: 253496 Cozy 1BR/1BA second floor unit near EMMC and minutes from downtown. Within walking distance to Park. $675/month includes heat + hot water. Tenant pays electric Lease: 12 Months. Parking: off street.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17 Fruit St 1
17 Fruit St, Bangor, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Updated First Floor Near EMMC! - Property Id: 247326 Updated First Floor Located in Bangor Tree Streets Neighborhood Just One Block from EMMC. Kitchen Completely Redone with New Tile Flooring, Cabinets and Counter top.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
313 State Street Ave 1
313 State St, Bangor, ME
Studio
$675
600 sqft
Spacious First Floor Studio Near EMMC! - Property Id: 247332 Spacious first floor studio apartment located two blocks from EMMC. Features large living space with great natural light, eat-in kitchen and 10 ft ceilings. No pets. No smoking.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
79 4th St 1
79 4th St, Bangor, ME
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Updated 1BR/1BA Near Town! - Property Id: 247069 Quiet 1BR/1BA that has been updated with new floors, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
63 Valley View Ln A
63 Valley View Lane, Bangor, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Nice Townhouse - End Unit - In Great Location! - Property Id: 247060 2BR/1.5BA Townhouses Located off Kenduskeag Ave. in Nice Neighborhood by Husson College. Kitchen Features Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher and Half Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Bangor

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
5 Forest Avenue - 2
5 Forest Avenue, Orono, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1288 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning three bedroom apartment overlooking the heart of downtown Orono.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
173 Wiswell Road
173 Wiswell Road, Brewer, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1850 sqft
LARGE 3-BEDROOM HOUSE! This attractive home is conveniently located near Bangor's Shopping District and downtown attractions. Rent includes 1 ton of pellets for pellet stove, snow removal, lawn care and W/D.
Results within 10 miles of Bangor

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
56 Pheasant Hill Trailer Park
56 Pheasant Hill Trailer Park, Milford, ME
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Clean, Updated 3BR/2BA Mobile Home! - Property Id: 253478 Updated 3BR/2BA mobile home at Pheasant Hill Trailer Park in Milford. Features vinyl windows, fresh paint throughout and nice laminate floors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
120 Water St
120 Water St, Winterport, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Home on Water! - Property Id: 252952 Exquisitely maintained quiet and clean home in the heart of Winterport. Breathtaking views and water frontage on the Penobscot River.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 3
133 Main St, Winterport, ME
1 Bedroom
$700
Spacious Second Floor Near Water! - Property Id: 251382 Clean and Quiet 1BR/1BA Located in the heart of Winterport. Spacious floor plan with laminate flooring throughout. Off-street parking and coin-op laundry on site. Cats negotiable with pet fee.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
111 Bosworth Street
111 Bosworth St, Old Town, ME
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 possibly 3 bed, 1 bath house close to UMO - This house can be a 2 bedroom with an office or a 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Large driveway for off street parking. Complete privacy fence in back yard. Extra storage space. Pellet stove.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bangor, ME

Finding an apartment in Bangor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

