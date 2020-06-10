All apartments in Augusta
261 Water Street - 507
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:19 AM

261 Water Street - 507

261 Water Street · (207) 209-3757
Location

261 Water Street, Augusta, ME 04330

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
Luxury penthouse unit on two floors. First floor has open concept kitchen with island overlooking the living room. Go up the spiral staircase to the second floor and you will find two bedrooms, one bath and laundry. Heated and cooled with energy efficient mini splits. Washer/dryer in unit.

Cats/Dogs are welcome with deposit. Two pet limit per unit.

12 month lease required.

First. last, and security deposit required.
The Vickery, located in the heart of Maine's capitol is now offering high-quality residences with unique floor plans. All units are equipped with beautiful birch flooring and tile throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, exposed brick for added character.

There is plenty of great closet space and each unit has washers and dryers. These are just few of the wonderful attributes at The Vickery.

The neighborhood is walking distance to downtown Augusta offering dining, breweries, shopping, hip coffee shops, and convenient access to some of Maine's best attractions including the Historic Old Fort Western, Maine's Statehouse, the Maine State Museum, as well as a variety of recreational parks. The Vickery is a short 5-minute walk to the capitol building and the University of Maine, Augusta.

Some of the buildings amenities include plenty of off street parking, on-site trash removal, basement level storage units for tenants, Elevator, professional management with 24/7 emergency service. Cats & Dogs are welcome with additional deposit.

Visit https://www.thevickery.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Water Street - 507 have any available units?
261 Water Street - 507 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 261 Water Street - 507 have?
Some of 261 Water Street - 507's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Water Street - 507 currently offering any rent specials?
261 Water Street - 507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Water Street - 507 pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 Water Street - 507 is pet friendly.
Does 261 Water Street - 507 offer parking?
Yes, 261 Water Street - 507 does offer parking.
Does 261 Water Street - 507 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Water Street - 507 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Water Street - 507 have a pool?
No, 261 Water Street - 507 does not have a pool.
Does 261 Water Street - 507 have accessible units?
Yes, 261 Water Street - 507 has accessible units.
Does 261 Water Street - 507 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Water Street - 507 has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Water Street - 507 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 261 Water Street - 507 has units with air conditioning.
