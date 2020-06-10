261 Water Street - 507

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible coffee bar elevator parking 24hr maintenance

Luxury penthouse unit on two floors. First floor has open concept kitchen with island overlooking the living room. Go up the spiral staircase to the second floor and you will find two bedrooms, one bath and laundry. Heated and cooled with energy efficient mini splits. Washer/dryer in unit.



Cats/Dogs are welcome with deposit. Two pet limit per unit.



12 month lease required.



First. last, and security deposit required.

The Vickery, located in the heart of Maine's capitol is now offering high-quality residences with unique floor plans. All units are equipped with beautiful birch flooring and tile throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, exposed brick for added character.



There is plenty of great closet space and each unit has washers and dryers. These are just few of the wonderful attributes at The Vickery.



The neighborhood is walking distance to downtown Augusta offering dining, breweries, shopping, hip coffee shops, and convenient access to some of Maine's best attractions including the Historic Old Fort Western, Maine's Statehouse, the Maine State Museum, as well as a variety of recreational parks. The Vickery is a short 5-minute walk to the capitol building and the University of Maine, Augusta.



Some of the buildings amenities include plenty of off street parking, on-site trash removal, basement level storage units for tenants, Elevator, professional management with 24/7 emergency service. Cats & Dogs are welcome with additional deposit.



Visit https://www.thevickery.com