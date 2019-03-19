All apartments in Woodmore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE

1805 Foxwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1805 Foxwood Circle, Woodmore, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well maintained 4BR / 3.5BA townhouse. Master bedroom with high ceilings and bath including separate shower and soaking tub, with a full basement, huge deck that backs to woods for complete privacy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodmore, MD.
Is 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmore.
Does 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 FOXWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
