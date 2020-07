Amenities

Come and see this HUGE end unit townhome in the prestigious WOODMORE gated community. This home features 4 levels of living space including a loft area that can be used a bedroom/office, or sitting area. Additional features include: granite counters in the kitchen, hard wood floors, master bedroom walk in closet, master bedroom french doors, nice size soaking tub in master bedroom, 4th level loft area, nice size basement, fireplace and much more. To view please call (202) 270- 7112