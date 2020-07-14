Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal playground

Strawberry Hill offers the perfect combination of comfort and convenience. Located in a private neighborhood in Woodlawn, MD, the community is close to several major roadways including I-70, I-695, and Route 40, and also boasts a large presence of local dining, shopping, and entertainment.



Choose from a variety of spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments each with large, open floor plans and complete with modern amenities. Our residents also enjoy additional community features including several picnic and barbeque areas situated amongst the propertys extensive green space.