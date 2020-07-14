All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Strawberry Hill

1546 Ingleside Ave · (443) 339-8482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 59221C · Avail. Oct 31

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 59203A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 59143A · Avail. Sep 30

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Strawberry Hill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Strawberry Hill offers the perfect combination of comfort and convenience. Located in a private neighborhood in Woodlawn, MD, the community is close to several major roadways including I-70, I-695, and Route 40, and also boasts a large presence of local dining, shopping, and entertainment.\n\nChoose from a variety of spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments each with large, open floor plans and complete with modern amenities. Our residents also enjoy additional community features including several picnic and barbeque areas situated amongst the propertys extensive green space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Strawberry Hill have any available units?
Strawberry Hill has 7 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Strawberry Hill have?
Some of Strawberry Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Strawberry Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Strawberry Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Strawberry Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Strawberry Hill is pet friendly.
Does Strawberry Hill offer parking?
Yes, Strawberry Hill offers parking.
Does Strawberry Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Strawberry Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Strawberry Hill have a pool?
No, Strawberry Hill does not have a pool.
Does Strawberry Hill have accessible units?
No, Strawberry Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Strawberry Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Strawberry Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Strawberry Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Strawberry Hill has units with air conditioning.
