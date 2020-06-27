911 ST AGNES LANE

Amenities
Renovated 3-bedroom all brick townhome with hardwood floors, fresh paint, new kit & baths and new carpet. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with breakfast bar & lots of counter space. Finished level walkout basement with 1/2 bath, full-size washer & dryer & storage room. Additional features include programmable thermostat, central air conditioning, gas heat, ceiling fans with light fixtures and a fenced rear long driveway for parking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis(breed restriction) with additional security deposit.