All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 911 ST AGNES LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
911 ST AGNES LANE
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

911 ST AGNES LANE

911 Saint Agnes Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

911 Saint Agnes Lane, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3-bedroom all brick townhome with hardwood floors, fresh paint, new kit & baths and new carpet. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with breakfast bar & lots of counter space. Finished level walkout basement with 1/2 bath, full-size washer & dryer & storage room. Additional features include programmable thermostat, central air conditioning, gas heat, ceiling fans with light fixtures and a fenced rear long driveway for parking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis(breed restriction) with additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 ST AGNES LANE have any available units?
911 ST AGNES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 911 ST AGNES LANE have?
Some of 911 ST AGNES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 ST AGNES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
911 ST AGNES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 ST AGNES LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 ST AGNES LANE is pet friendly.
Does 911 ST AGNES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 911 ST AGNES LANE offers parking.
Does 911 ST AGNES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 ST AGNES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 ST AGNES LANE have a pool?
No, 911 ST AGNES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 911 ST AGNES LANE have accessible units?
No, 911 ST AGNES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 911 ST AGNES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 ST AGNES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 ST AGNES LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 911 ST AGNES LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College