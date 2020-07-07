Rent Calculator
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
7829 Paddock Way
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:19 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7829 Paddock Way
7829 Paddock Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Woodlawn
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location
7829 Paddock Way, Woodlawn, MD 21244
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
• Quiet Neighborhood
• Swimming pool
• 2-Dedicated Parking
• Guest Parking
• 5 -Minutes from Security Mall
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7829 Paddock Way have any available units?
7829 Paddock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodlawn, MD
.
What amenities does 7829 Paddock Way have?
Some of 7829 Paddock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7829 Paddock Way currently offering any rent specials?
7829 Paddock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7829 Paddock Way pet-friendly?
No, 7829 Paddock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodlawn
.
Does 7829 Paddock Way offer parking?
Yes, 7829 Paddock Way offers parking.
Does 7829 Paddock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7829 Paddock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7829 Paddock Way have a pool?
Yes, 7829 Paddock Way has a pool.
Does 7829 Paddock Way have accessible units?
No, 7829 Paddock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7829 Paddock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7829 Paddock Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7829 Paddock Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7829 Paddock Way has units with air conditioning.
