738 Westhills Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Hills! - West Hills 3 bedroom townhome with easy access to Baltimore National Pike shopping and restaurants, I-70 and I-695! Spacious interior offers a bright living room and separate dining area opening to an efficient kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Rear deck just off the kitchen leads to a fully fenced yard perfect for entertaining! Comfortable bedrooms feature ceiling fans, wall-to-wall carpeting, and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Partially finished basement adds bonus living or storage space with a full size washer and dryer included!



Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4430334)