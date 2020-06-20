All apartments in Woodlawn
738 Westhills Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

738 Westhills Pkwy

738 Westhills Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

738 Westhills Pkwy, Woodlawn, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Hills! - West Hills 3 bedroom townhome with easy access to Baltimore National Pike shopping and restaurants, I-70 and I-695! Spacious interior offers a bright living room and separate dining area opening to an efficient kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Rear deck just off the kitchen leads to a fully fenced yard perfect for entertaining! Comfortable bedrooms feature ceiling fans, wall-to-wall carpeting, and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Partially finished basement adds bonus living or storage space with a full size washer and dryer included!

Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4430334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Westhills Pkwy have any available units?
738 Westhills Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 738 Westhills Pkwy have?
Some of 738 Westhills Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Westhills Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
738 Westhills Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Westhills Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Westhills Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 738 Westhills Pkwy offer parking?
No, 738 Westhills Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 738 Westhills Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Westhills Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Westhills Pkwy have a pool?
No, 738 Westhills Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 738 Westhills Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 738 Westhills Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Westhills Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Westhills Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Westhills Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 738 Westhills Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
