All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Woodlawn, MD
7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM
1 of 10
7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD
7201 Fairbrook Road
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
7201 Fairbrook Road, Woodlawn, MD 21244
Chadwick Manor
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE WITH 5 BEDROOM,3 1/2 BATHROOM,FINISHED BASEMENT,ALL APPLIANCES
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have any available units?
7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Woodlawn, MD
Is 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Woodlawn
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
