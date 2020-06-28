All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD

7201 Fairbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

7201 Fairbrook Road, Woodlawn, MD 21244
Chadwick Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE WITH 5 BEDROOM,3 1/2 BATHROOM,FINISHED BASEMENT,ALL APPLIANCES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have any available units?
7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
Is 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7201 FAIRBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

