Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
7 Summerfield Rd
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 Summerfield Rd
7 Summerfield Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7 Summerfield Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Room for rent with large closet in a beautiful home and nice neighborhood located in Baltimore County.Shared with owner - kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room.Contact 443-449-9799 available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Summerfield Rd have any available units?
7 Summerfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodlawn, MD
.
Is 7 Summerfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7 Summerfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Summerfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Summerfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7 Summerfield Rd offer parking?
No, 7 Summerfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7 Summerfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Summerfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Summerfield Rd have a pool?
No, 7 Summerfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7 Summerfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 7 Summerfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Summerfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Summerfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Summerfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Summerfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
