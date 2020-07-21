All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

6731 EDWARDS AVENUE

6731 Edwards Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6731 Edwards Ave, Woodlawn, MD 21244

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Large 3Br/2Bath home on half acre, 2 car garage,hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen, new carpet, feshly painted. No Assisted Living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have any available units?
6731 EDWARDS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have?
Some of 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6731 EDWARDS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
