Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
6731 EDWARDS AVENUE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6731 EDWARDS AVENUE
6731 Edwards Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6731 Edwards Ave, Woodlawn, MD 21244
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3Br/2Bath home on half acre, 2 car garage,hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen, new carpet, feshly painted. No Assisted Living
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have any available units?
6731 EDWARDS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodlawn, MD
.
What amenities does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have?
Some of 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6731 EDWARDS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodlawn
.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6731 EDWARDS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Similar Pages
Woodlawn 1 Bedroom Apartments
Woodlawn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Woodlawn Apartments with Balconies
Woodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Middle River, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Langley Park, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Adelphi, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College