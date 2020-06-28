All apartments in Woodlawn
5900 Cecil Ave

5900 Cecil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Cecil Avenue, Woodlawn, MD 21207
Catonsville Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family 3 bed 1 ba home for rent in the Baltimore county area in Catonsville. Great school area! Quiet neighborhood!! All fenced backyard and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Cecil Ave have any available units?
5900 Cecil Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 5900 Cecil Ave have?
Some of 5900 Cecil Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Cecil Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Cecil Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Cecil Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5900 Cecil Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 5900 Cecil Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Cecil Ave offers parking.
Does 5900 Cecil Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 Cecil Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Cecil Ave have a pool?
No, 5900 Cecil Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5900 Cecil Ave have accessible units?
No, 5900 Cecil Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Cecil Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 Cecil Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 Cecil Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5900 Cecil Ave has units with air conditioning.
