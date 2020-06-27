5503 Windsor Mill Rd # A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 1st-floor apartment in Gwynn Oak boast hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring updated cabinets and sleek black appliances. Two spacious bedrooms share an updated hall bath. Shared on-site laundry and off-street parking for added convenience. Located just off Security Blvd for easy commuting and access to public transportation.



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-multi-family/



(RLNE5060392)