Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
519 WINTERS LANE
519 Winters Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
519 Winters Lane, Woodlawn, MD 21228
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
alarm system
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial in Catonsville. Eat-in kitchen, finished basement, wall to wall carpet, ceramic tile. Mud/laundry room, warm gas heat, alarm system. No smoking. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have any available units?
519 WINTERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodlawn, MD
.
What amenities does 519 WINTERS LANE have?
Some of 519 WINTERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 519 WINTERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
519 WINTERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 WINTERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodlawn
.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE offer parking?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 WINTERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have a pool?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 WINTERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
