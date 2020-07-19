All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 519 WINTERS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
519 WINTERS LANE
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

519 WINTERS LANE

519 Winters Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

519 Winters Lane, Woodlawn, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
alarm system
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial in Catonsville. Eat-in kitchen, finished basement, wall to wall carpet, ceramic tile. Mud/laundry room, warm gas heat, alarm system. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 WINTERS LANE have any available units?
519 WINTERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 519 WINTERS LANE have?
Some of 519 WINTERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 WINTERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
519 WINTERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 WINTERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE offer parking?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 WINTERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have a pool?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 WINTERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 WINTERS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 WINTERS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconiesWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College