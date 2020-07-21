All apartments in Woodlawn
33 Walden Mill Way

Location

33 Walden Mill Way, Woodlawn, MD 21228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Baltimore County-Catonsville Beautifully updated 3BR 1.5 BA town home. Granite counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. This home has a finished basement and fenced rear yard with deck.

Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Walden Mill Way have any available units?
33 Walden Mill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 33 Walden Mill Way have?
Some of 33 Walden Mill Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Walden Mill Way currently offering any rent specials?
33 Walden Mill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Walden Mill Way pet-friendly?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way offer parking?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not offer parking.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have a pool?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not have a pool.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have accessible units?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Walden Mill Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not have units with air conditioning.
