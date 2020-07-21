Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 33 Walden Mill Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
33 Walden Mill Way
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:54 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33 Walden Mill Way
33 Walden Mill Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
33 Walden Mill Way, Woodlawn, MD 21228
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Baltimore County-Catonsville Beautifully updated 3BR 1.5 BA town home. Granite counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. This home has a finished basement and fenced rear yard with deck.
Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have any available units?
33 Walden Mill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodlawn, MD
.
What amenities does 33 Walden Mill Way have?
Some of 33 Walden Mill Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 33 Walden Mill Way currently offering any rent specials?
33 Walden Mill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Walden Mill Way pet-friendly?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodlawn
.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way offer parking?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not offer parking.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have a pool?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not have a pool.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have accessible units?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Walden Mill Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Walden Mill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Walden Mill Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Woodlawn 1 Bedroom Apartments
Woodlawn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Woodlawn Apartments with Balconies
Woodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Middle River, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Langley Park, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Adelphi, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College