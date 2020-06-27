Rent Calculator
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
29 SIX NOTCHES
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
29 SIX NOTCHES
29 Six Notches Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
29 Six Notches Court, Woodlawn, MD 21228
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
Clean 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, townhouse with finished basement, new carpet and new vinyl plank. No pet or smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 SIX NOTCHES have any available units?
29 SIX NOTCHES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodlawn, MD
.
What amenities does 29 SIX NOTCHES have?
Some of 29 SIX NOTCHES's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 29 SIX NOTCHES currently offering any rent specials?
29 SIX NOTCHES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 SIX NOTCHES pet-friendly?
No, 29 SIX NOTCHES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodlawn
.
Does 29 SIX NOTCHES offer parking?
No, 29 SIX NOTCHES does not offer parking.
Does 29 SIX NOTCHES have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 SIX NOTCHES offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 SIX NOTCHES have a pool?
No, 29 SIX NOTCHES does not have a pool.
Does 29 SIX NOTCHES have accessible units?
No, 29 SIX NOTCHES does not have accessible units.
Does 29 SIX NOTCHES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 SIX NOTCHES has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 SIX NOTCHES have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 SIX NOTCHES does not have units with air conditioning.
