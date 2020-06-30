All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:45 AM

2523 Cedar Dr

2523 Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2523 Cedar Drive, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large living room with hardwood floors and large decorative fireplace. Separate dining room for those large dinner parties. New updated eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. Gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.Lots of cabinet space. Off the kitchen is an enclosed porch that looks out onto the back yard. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. Also a large full bathroom. Basement has a family room and also a small office and half bath as well. Nice detached garage. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 Cedar Dr have any available units?
2523 Cedar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 2523 Cedar Dr have?
Some of 2523 Cedar Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 Cedar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Cedar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Cedar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2523 Cedar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2523 Cedar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2523 Cedar Dr offers parking.
Does 2523 Cedar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 Cedar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Cedar Dr have a pool?
No, 2523 Cedar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Cedar Dr have accessible units?
No, 2523 Cedar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Cedar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2523 Cedar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 Cedar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 Cedar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

