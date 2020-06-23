2123 Streamway Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93bbdb204a ---- Live in the comfort of a modern home on a quiet cul de sac-in convenient Gwynn Oak/Baltimore County! Just 3-5 minutes from the Social Security Administration, I-70, 695. Just 15 minutes to BWI and less than 20 minutes from Baltimore\'s Inner Harbor. Enjoy the convenience of the central location and the functionality of the contemporary design with this beautiful and spacious home. It features upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors on the Entire First Level. Large Master Bedroom With Full Bath & Walk-in Closet. Large Open Concept kitchen/Living room With Hardwood, Fully Finished Basement, Huge Rear 2-Level Deck. Pet Policy: No pets Parking: Parking Pad/Driveway 2-spots Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $5500 Credit Score: 650 $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! Email Agent, James Gagnon: jgagnon@rentwell.com (showings begin May 1, 2019) Central Hvac Finished Basement Full Size Washer/Dryer Kitchen Flooring Hardwood Living Room Flooring Hardwood Off Street Parking Rear Deck