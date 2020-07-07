Rent Calculator
2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 10
2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD
2108 Thistlebloom Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2108 Thistlebloom Avenue, Woodlawn, MD 21207
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Great location, 1 block from bus stop, 2 blocks to Kernan Hospital, 2 minutes from I-70, 3 minutes from I-695. 1 huge bedroom, utilities included (water, heating, electric), New carpet and paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD have any available units?
2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodlawn, MD
.
Is 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodlawn
.
Does 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD offer parking?
No, 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD have a pool?
No, 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 THISTLEBLOOM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
