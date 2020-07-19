All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 1535 Clairidge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1535 Clairidge Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 6:39 PM

1535 Clairidge Road

1535 Clairidge Road · (443) 272-1017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1535 Clairidge Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 5

$1,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Edmondson Heights community. Less than one block to the elementary school, two blocks to the community park and quick access to I-695, I-795 and I-95. Neutral colors and hardwood floors throughout, this home is perfect if you need space. The large back yard has a parking pad large enough for a car, truck or SUV. The basement in finished and carpeted, perfect for a media room or office space. Washer and Dryer included. 600 CREDIT SCORE MAKE 3X MONTHLY RENT NO RECENT EVICTIONS Call/Text Erica 443.272.1017 Available Early September

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Clairidge Road have any available units?
1535 Clairidge Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1535 Clairidge Road have?
Some of 1535 Clairidge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Clairidge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Clairidge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Clairidge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Clairidge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 1535 Clairidge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Clairidge Road offers parking.
Does 1535 Clairidge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 Clairidge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Clairidge Road have a pool?
Yes, 1535 Clairidge Road has a pool.
Does 1535 Clairidge Road have accessible units?
No, 1535 Clairidge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Clairidge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 Clairidge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1535 Clairidge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1535 Clairidge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1535 Clairidge Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodlawn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconiesWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity