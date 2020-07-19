1535 Clairidge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool media room

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Edmondson Heights community. Less than one block to the elementary school, two blocks to the community park and quick access to I-695, I-795 and I-95. Neutral colors and hardwood floors throughout, this home is perfect if you need space. The large back yard has a parking pad large enough for a car, truck or SUV. The basement in finished and carpeted, perfect for a media room or office space. Washer and Dryer included. 600 CREDIT SCORE MAKE 3X MONTHLY RENT NO RECENT EVICTIONS Call/Text Erica 443.272.1017 Available Early September