All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 1407 VIDA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1407 VIDA DRIVE
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

1407 VIDA DRIVE

1407 Vida Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1407 Vida Drive, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 VIDA DRIVE have any available units?
1407 VIDA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
Is 1407 VIDA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1407 VIDA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 VIDA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1407 VIDA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 1407 VIDA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1407 VIDA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1407 VIDA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 VIDA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 VIDA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1407 VIDA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1407 VIDA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1407 VIDA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 VIDA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 VIDA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 VIDA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 VIDA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconiesWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College