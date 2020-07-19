Rent Calculator
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1225 Stella Dr
1225 Stella Dr
1225 Stella Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1225 Stella Drive, Woodlawn, MD 21207
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome located in INGLESIDE PARK
- Close to shopping
- Finished basement
- Freshly painted
- Hardwood floors
- Covered porch and fenced backyard
- Close to beltway
- W/D in unit
- 1 month deposit
Available today
(RLNE4497914)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 Stella Dr have any available units?
1225 Stella Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodlawn, MD
.
What amenities does 1225 Stella Dr have?
Some of 1225 Stella Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1225 Stella Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Stella Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Stella Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Stella Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Stella Dr offer parking?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have a pool?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have accessible units?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
