All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 1225 Stella Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1225 Stella Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 Stella Dr

1225 Stella Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1225 Stella Drive, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome located in INGLESIDE PARK

- Close to shopping
- Finished basement
- Freshly painted
- Hardwood floors
- Covered porch and fenced backyard
- Close to beltway
- W/D in unit
- 1 month deposit

Available today

(RLNE4497914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Stella Dr have any available units?
1225 Stella Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 1225 Stella Dr have?
Some of 1225 Stella Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Stella Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Stella Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Stella Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Stella Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Stella Dr offer parking?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have a pool?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have accessible units?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Stella Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Stella Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconiesWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College