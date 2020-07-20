All apartments in Woodlawn
1102 Newfield Rd
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:43 AM

1102 Newfield Rd

1102 Newfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Newfield Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View this fully renovated home located at Gwynn Oak, MD. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen with granite countertops, inclusive of brand new stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, hardwood flooring all throughout the unit, washer & dryer, outdoor deck with fenced in yard. Call us now to set up an appointment, this unit will not last!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Newfield Rd have any available units?
1102 Newfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 1102 Newfield Rd have?
Some of 1102 Newfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Newfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Newfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Newfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Newfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Newfield Rd offer parking?
No, 1102 Newfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Newfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Newfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Newfield Rd have a pool?
No, 1102 Newfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Newfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 1102 Newfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Newfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Newfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Newfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1102 Newfield Rd has units with air conditioning.
