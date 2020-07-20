1102 Newfield Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

View this fully renovated home located at Gwynn Oak, MD. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen with granite countertops, inclusive of brand new stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, hardwood flooring all throughout the unit, washer & dryer, outdoor deck with fenced in yard. Call us now to set up an appointment, this unit will not last!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit