1003 SPRING GATE ROAD

Rarely available top level 3 bed 2 full bath condo in Catonsville Gateway. Spacious room sizes Bed 1 16X12 includes walk in closet and full bath, Bed 2 12X10, Bed 3 18X9, Living Room 20X12, Dining Room 11X10, Kitchen 10X9, Deck 11X7. Also separate laundry room in unit with front loading full size washer & dryer. Very nice kitchen with stainless appliances. Assigned parking and no yard work!!!! Available 8/20, No Pets, No smoking. $45 application fee to check credit, criminal background and employment verification for all occupants over the age of 18.