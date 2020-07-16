All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:26 AM

1003 SPRING GATE ROAD

1003 Spring Gate Road · (410) 312-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1003 Spring Gate Road, Woodlawn, MD 21228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rarely available top level 3 bed 2 full bath condo in Catonsville Gateway. Spacious room sizes Bed 1 16X12 includes walk in closet and full bath, Bed 2 12X10, Bed 3 18X9, Living Room 20X12, Dining Room 11X10, Kitchen 10X9, Deck 11X7. Also separate laundry room in unit with front loading full size washer & dryer. Very nice kitchen with stainless appliances. Assigned parking and no yard work!!!! Available 8/20, No Pets, No smoking. $45 application fee to check credit, criminal background and employment verification for all occupants over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD have any available units?
1003 SPRING GATE ROAD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD have?
Some of 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1003 SPRING GATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 SPRING GATE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
