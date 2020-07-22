All apartments in White Oak
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H

1647 Carriage House Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1647 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Updated 1 & Den Condo in Silver Spring! - Beautifully updated 1 Bed & Den/1.5 BA Condo in Silver Spring! Features include rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room, 1 spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and an updated full bath with tiled floors, tiled shower enclosure, and new fixtures. The fully equipped galley style kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage space, butcher block counters and all appliances including stainless steel stove. The second-floor loft is a perfect additional entertainment area with walk-in closet and includes access to an updated ½ bath. Separate laundry area with washer/dryer included on the main level. Enjoy spending time outdoors or entertaining guests on the private balcony!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3183539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H have any available units?
1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H have?
Some of 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H offer parking?
No, 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H does not offer parking.
Does 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H have a pool?
No, 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H have accessible units?
No, 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H has units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H does not have units with air conditioning.
