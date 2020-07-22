Amenities

1647 Carriage House Terrace Unit H Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Updated 1 & Den Condo in Silver Spring! - Beautifully updated 1 Bed & Den/1.5 BA Condo in Silver Spring! Features include rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room, 1 spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and an updated full bath with tiled floors, tiled shower enclosure, and new fixtures. The fully equipped galley style kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage space, butcher block counters and all appliances including stainless steel stove. The second-floor loft is a perfect additional entertainment area with walk-in closet and includes access to an updated ½ bath. Separate laundry area with washer/dryer included on the main level. Enjoy spending time outdoors or entertaining guests on the private balcony!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3183539)