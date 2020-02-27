1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G

Amenities

Available 09/20/19 Beautiful second floor 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo in Silver Spring. This home has a separate living and dining room. An eat-in galley kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, custom tiled floors and updated cabinetry. The large bedroom has plenty of closet space and leads out to a full bath with tiled floors, custom tiled shower and laundry area. Enjoy a large balcony great for entertaining and the convenience of assigned parking!Condo offers several amenities and conveniences so make this your new home.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



-Close to downtown Silver Spring



-Close to shops and restaurants



-Closet to I-495



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



