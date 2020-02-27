All apartments in White Oak
Find more places like 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Oak, MD
/
1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G

1647 Carriage House Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Oak
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1647 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/20/19 Beautiful second floor 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo in Silver Spring. This home has a separate living and dining room. An eat-in galley kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, custom tiled floors and updated cabinetry. The large bedroom has plenty of closet space and leads out to a full bath with tiled floors, custom tiled shower and laundry area. Enjoy a large balcony great for entertaining and the convenience of assigned parking!Condo offers several amenities and conveniences so make this your new home.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

-Close to downtown Silver Spring

-Close to shops and restaurants

-Closet to I-495

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5024242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G have any available units?
1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G have?
Some of 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G is pet friendly.
Does 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G offer parking?
Yes, 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G offers parking.
Does 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G have a pool?
No, 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G have accessible units?
No, 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 Carriage House Ter Apt G does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln
White Oak, MD 20904
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr
White Oak, MD 20904

Similar Pages

White Oak 1 BedroomsWhite Oak 2 Bedrooms
White Oak Apartments with BalconyWhite Oak Apartments with Parking
White Oak Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University