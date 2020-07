Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

The unit is a true one bedroom with an attached garage, washer/dryer in unit, and central air conditioning. It has been recenlty renovated with all new cabinets and floorin, HVAC and Water heater. The rent does not including utilities, which are minimal. The condo is accessible from Colesville Road or New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. It is close to 495 and downtown silver spring.