Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE

1641 Carriage House Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have any available units?
1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
Is 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
