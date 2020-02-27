Rent Calculator
White Oak, MD
/
1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE
1641 Carriage House Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1641 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD 20904
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have any available units?
1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
White Oak, MD
.
Is 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in White Oak
.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
