Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12121 WILLOW WOOD DR
12121 Willow Wood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12121 Willow Wood Drive, White Oak, MD 20904
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home is also for sale .Pristine condition,in secluded and convenient area backing to Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have any available units?
12121 WILLOW WOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
White Oak, MD
.
What amenities does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have?
Some of 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker.
Amenities section
.
Is 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
12121 WILLOW WOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in White Oak
.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR offer parking?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have a pool?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
