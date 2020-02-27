All apartments in White Oak
Find more places like 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Oak, MD
/
12121 WILLOW WOOD DR
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

12121 WILLOW WOOD DR

12121 Willow Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Oak
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12121 Willow Wood Drive, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home is also for sale .Pristine condition,in secluded and convenient area backing to Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have any available units?
12121 WILLOW WOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have?
Some of 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
12121 WILLOW WOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR offer parking?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have a pool?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12121 WILLOW WOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln
White Oak, MD 20904
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr
White Oak, MD 20904

Similar Pages

White Oak 1 BedroomsWhite Oak 2 Bedrooms
White Oak Apartments with BalconyWhite Oak Apartments with Parking
White Oak Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University