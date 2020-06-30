All apartments in White Oak
11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR
11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR

11746 Carriage House Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11746 Carriage House Drive, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This is a great one! Handsome, large townhouse in a secluded yet convenient location. Lower level has a large family room with bath and walkout to patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR have any available units?
11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
Is 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR offers parking.
Does 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR have a pool?
No, 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR have accessible units?
No, 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11746 CARRIAGE HOUSE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

