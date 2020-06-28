Rent Calculator
Home
/
White Oak, MD
/
116 APPLE GROVE RD
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
116 APPLE GROVE RD
116 Apple Grove Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
116 Apple Grove Road, White Oak, MD 20904
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCELENT CONDITION UPDATED AND TOTALY RENOVATED ABOUT 3.5 YEARS AGO,INCLUDES KITCHEN AND BATHS, REFINISHED HARD WOOD FLOORS & ROOF.JUST FRESHLY PAINTED,A MUST SEE PLEASE CALL ALICE AT 301-840-1305
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 APPLE GROVE RD have any available units?
116 APPLE GROVE RD doesn't have any available units at this time.
White Oak, MD
.
What amenities does 116 APPLE GROVE RD have?
Some of 116 APPLE GROVE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 116 APPLE GROVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
116 APPLE GROVE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 APPLE GROVE RD pet-friendly?
No, 116 APPLE GROVE RD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in White Oak
.
Does 116 APPLE GROVE RD offer parking?
Yes, 116 APPLE GROVE RD offers parking.
Does 116 APPLE GROVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 APPLE GROVE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 APPLE GROVE RD have a pool?
No, 116 APPLE GROVE RD does not have a pool.
Does 116 APPLE GROVE RD have accessible units?
No, 116 APPLE GROVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 116 APPLE GROVE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 APPLE GROVE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 APPLE GROVE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 APPLE GROVE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
