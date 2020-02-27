11100 CHILDS STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse

Spacious 3BR/2BA , sunny, split level totally renovated in Silver Spring, off of route 29, 3 blocks from ride-on bus, & near Beltway. Large and bright living dining rooms plus side den by the kitchen on main level. Almost new kitchen appliances & cabinets, Silestone counters, sparkling hardwood floors, huge bedrooms, 4 ceilings fans keeps summer electricity bills low! 2nd lower level= recreation room. Huge basement with tons of storage. 9700 SF yard or almost 1/4 acre corner lot. Lots of gardening potential! Inviting patio for all your warm days gathering. Pets allowed with some exceptions.