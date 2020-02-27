All apartments in White Oak
11100 CHILDS STREET
11100 CHILDS STREET

11100 Childs Street · No Longer Available
Location

11100 Childs Street, White Oak, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/2BA , sunny, split level totally renovated in Silver Spring, off of route 29, 3 blocks from ride-on bus, & near Beltway. Large and bright living dining rooms plus side den by the kitchen on main level. Almost new kitchen appliances & cabinets, Silestone counters, sparkling hardwood floors, huge bedrooms, 4 ceilings fans keeps summer electricity bills low! 2nd lower level= recreation room. Huge basement with tons of storage. 9700 SF yard or almost 1/4 acre corner lot. Lots of gardening potential! Inviting patio for all your warm days gathering. Pets allowed with some exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11100 CHILDS STREET have any available units?
11100 CHILDS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 11100 CHILDS STREET have?
Some of 11100 CHILDS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11100 CHILDS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11100 CHILDS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11100 CHILDS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 11100 CHILDS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 11100 CHILDS STREET offer parking?
No, 11100 CHILDS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 11100 CHILDS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11100 CHILDS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11100 CHILDS STREET have a pool?
No, 11100 CHILDS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11100 CHILDS STREET have accessible units?
No, 11100 CHILDS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11100 CHILDS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11100 CHILDS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11100 CHILDS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11100 CHILDS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
