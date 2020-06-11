Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby new construction online portal yoga

Live in Perry Hall, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near I-95 and White Marsh Boulevard, The Crossings at White Marsh Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Baltimore has to offer.The Crossings at White Marsh Apartments offers unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that include dishwashers, washers and dryers, and patios/balconies just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Get a quick workout in your own fitness center, go for a walk in your private dog park, or have a dip in one of your shimmering pools. If you're looking for a home in White Marsh or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, The Crossings at White Marsh Apartments is the place for you in Perry Hall. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.