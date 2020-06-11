All apartments in White Marsh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Crossings at White Marsh

1 Lincoln Woods Way · (443) 429-1376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD 21128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8203-304 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 27-2B · Avail. Sep 18

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 4810-104 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25-1A · Avail. Jul 27

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 4808-303 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 8205-101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossings at White Marsh.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
yoga
Live in Perry Hall, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near I-95 and White Marsh Boulevard, The Crossings at White Marsh Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Baltimore has to offer.The Crossings at White Marsh Apartments offers unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that include dishwashers, washers and dryers, and patios/balconies just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Get a quick workout in your own fitness center, go for a walk in your private dog park, or have a dip in one of your shimmering pools. If you're looking for a home in White Marsh or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, The Crossings at White Marsh Apartments is the place for you in Perry Hall. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $350-2x monthly rent
Move-in Fees: Renters Insurance Required
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Extra Storage on Balconies/Patios

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crossings at White Marsh have any available units?
Crossings at White Marsh has 19 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crossings at White Marsh have?
Some of Crossings at White Marsh's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossings at White Marsh currently offering any rent specials?
Crossings at White Marsh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossings at White Marsh pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossings at White Marsh is pet friendly.
Does Crossings at White Marsh offer parking?
Yes, Crossings at White Marsh offers parking.
Does Crossings at White Marsh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossings at White Marsh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossings at White Marsh have a pool?
Yes, Crossings at White Marsh has a pool.
Does Crossings at White Marsh have accessible units?
Yes, Crossings at White Marsh has accessible units.
Does Crossings at White Marsh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossings at White Marsh has units with dishwashers.
Does Crossings at White Marsh have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crossings at White Marsh has units with air conditioning.
