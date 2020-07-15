All apartments in White Marsh
Avenue Grand

8085 Sandpiper Circle · (239) 203-3706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply today and receive 1 Month Free Rent ! New Reduced Pricing! Call now to Save Big! We are now offering both in person and virtual tours!
Location

8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD 21237

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 35-103 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 95-103 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 35-107 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 784 sqft

See 172+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-314 · Avail. now

$1,945

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 11-414 · Avail. now

$1,955

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 11-404 · Avail. now

$1,955

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 128+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avenue Grand.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
yoga
cats allowed
bbq/grill
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
internet access
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.

Offering a selection of luxury one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent, Avenue Grand is adjacent to The Avenue at White Marsh entertainment district, White Marsh Plaza, White Marsh Mall and first-class office buildings. Relaxation and wellness are the cornerstones of our clubhouse, featuring both an FX Well Strength & Cardio Center and Yoga Room, as well as a Resident’s Club with game room, business center, and so much more.

At Avenue Grand, home is much more than just a place to rest your head at night. Whether you are looking to kick up your feet and relax, do community with others, or just live closer to the action, our expertly designed spaces are exactly what you need.

Inside your green-built home, easily unwind with the latest features. Our oversized floor plans provide maximized liv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per person
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avenue Grand have any available units?
Avenue Grand has 306 units available starting at $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avenue Grand have?
Some of Avenue Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avenue Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Avenue Grand is offering the following rent specials: Apply today and receive 1 Month Free Rent ! New Reduced Pricing! Call now to Save Big! We are now offering both in person and virtual tours!
Is Avenue Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Avenue Grand is pet friendly.
Does Avenue Grand offer parking?
Yes, Avenue Grand offers parking.
Does Avenue Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avenue Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avenue Grand have a pool?
Yes, Avenue Grand has a pool.
Does Avenue Grand have accessible units?
No, Avenue Grand does not have accessible units.
Does Avenue Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avenue Grand has units with dishwashers.
Does Avenue Grand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avenue Grand has units with air conditioning.
