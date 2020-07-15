Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym game room green community parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage yoga cats allowed bbq/grill coffee bar conference room courtyard internet access package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.



Offering a selection of luxury one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent, Avenue Grand is adjacent to The Avenue at White Marsh entertainment district, White Marsh Plaza, White Marsh Mall and first-class office buildings. Relaxation and wellness are the cornerstones of our clubhouse, featuring both an FX Well Strength & Cardio Center and Yoga Room, as well as a Resident’s Club with game room, business center, and so much more.



At Avenue Grand, home is much more than just a place to rest your head at night. Whether you are looking to kick up your feet and relax, do community with others, or just live closer to the action, our expertly designed spaces are exactly what you need.



Inside your green-built home, easily unwind with the latest features. Our oversized floor plans provide maximized liv