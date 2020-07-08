All apartments in White Marsh
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

8629 Silver Lake Drive

8629 Silver Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8629 Silver Lake Drive, White Marsh, MD 21128

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Need space and luxury, This is it! Quartz counter tops, shaker cabinets, ONE OF A KIND custom vanities. Huge master bedroom, with barn yard door for entry. On a very private lot away from everything. Wooded with mature trees.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 Silver Lake Drive have any available units?
8629 Silver Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
Is 8629 Silver Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8629 Silver Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 Silver Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8629 Silver Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8629 Silver Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 8629 Silver Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8629 Silver Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8629 Silver Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 Silver Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 8629 Silver Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8629 Silver Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8629 Silver Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 Silver Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8629 Silver Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8629 Silver Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8629 Silver Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

