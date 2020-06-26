All apartments in White Marsh
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

5047 MARCHWOOD COURT

5047 Marchwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

5047 Marchwood Court, White Marsh, MD 21128

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Newly renovated condo in Perry Hall ready for occupancy. Conveniently located in close proximity to both Avenues of shops and restaurants. Easy access to I-95. Absolutely no pets-GOOD CREDIT-SOLID WORK HISTORY- 24 MONTH LEASE MINIMUM.- granite tops- stainless appliances- porch- Elevator in building-stairs also- assigned parking with extra for visitors- large storage closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT have any available units?
5047 MARCHWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
What amenities does 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT have?
Some of 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5047 MARCHWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Marsh.
Does 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5047 MARCHWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
