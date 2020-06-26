5047 MARCHWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Newly renovated condo in Perry Hall ready for occupancy. Conveniently located in close proximity to both Avenues of shops and restaurants. Easy access to I-95. Absolutely no pets-GOOD CREDIT-SOLID WORK HISTORY- 24 MONTH LEASE MINIMUM.- granite tops- stainless appliances- porch- Elevator in building-stairs also- assigned parking with extra for visitors- large storage closet