5047 MARCHWOOD COURT

Newly renovated condo in Perry Hall ready for occupancy. Conveniently located in close proximity to both Avenues of shops and restaurants. Easy access to I-95. Absolutely no pets-GOOD CREDIT-SOLID WORK HISTORY- 24 MONTH LEASE MINIMUM.- granite tops- stainless appliances- porch- Elevator in building-stairs also- assigned parking with extra for visitors- large storage closet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
