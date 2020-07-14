All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Bucknell Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
11500 Bucknell Drive · (240) 329-4625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11500 Bucknell Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 500-02A · Avail. now

$1,288

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 504-201 · Avail. now

$1,333

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bucknell Apartments.

Amenities

parking
playground
some paid utils
online portal
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
online portal
in Silver Spring, you've discovered your new place. This community is located on Bucknell Dr. in Silver Spring. Make sure you to check out the apartment floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to take a tour. Call for an appointment to visit Bucknell in the Wheaton Glen neighborhood today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: $100/month. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bucknell Apartments have any available units?
Bucknell Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,288 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bucknell Apartments have?
Some of Bucknell Apartments's amenities include parking, playground, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bucknell Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bucknell Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bucknell Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Bucknell Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does Bucknell Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bucknell Apartments offers parking.
Does Bucknell Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bucknell Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bucknell Apartments have a pool?
No, Bucknell Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Bucknell Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bucknell Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bucknell Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Bucknell Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Bucknell Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Bucknell Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
