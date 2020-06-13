All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

3533 EDWIN STREET

3533 Edwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3533 Edwin Street, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Totally renovated 2 Bedroom 1 full bath semidetached townhouse with extended driveway, large deck, and beautiful backyard. NO PETS! NO SMOKING!Ideal location close to all major transportation arteries,schools, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 EDWIN STREET have any available units?
3533 EDWIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 3533 EDWIN STREET have?
Some of 3533 EDWIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 EDWIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3533 EDWIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 EDWIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3533 EDWIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 3533 EDWIN STREET offer parking?
No, 3533 EDWIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3533 EDWIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 EDWIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 EDWIN STREET have a pool?
No, 3533 EDWIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3533 EDWIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3533 EDWIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 EDWIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3533 EDWIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3533 EDWIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3533 EDWIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
