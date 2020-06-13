Totally renovated 2 Bedroom 1 full bath semidetached townhouse with extended driveway, large deck, and beautiful backyard. NO PETS! NO SMOKING!Ideal location close to all major transportation arteries,schools, and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3533 EDWIN STREET have any available units?
3533 EDWIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 3533 EDWIN STREET have?
Some of 3533 EDWIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 EDWIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3533 EDWIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.