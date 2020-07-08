All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 3307 KAYSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
3307 KAYSON STREET
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

3307 KAYSON STREET

3307 Kayson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3307 Kayson Street, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NO PETS. Completely renovated 2265 Square Feet Single-family home located in the heart of Aspen Hill. Two miles from the Glenmont Metro Station and one mile from major shopping center. Three (3) Bedrooms, One and a Half Bathrooms, Living Room with Ample Kitchen and Dining Room Space. All new appliances, Hardwood floors, Finished Basement, Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room. Central Air Condition, Gas Heating and Cooking. Large storage area ideal for storing yard equipment, tools, and rarely used items. Water, Electric, and Gas Utilities Paid by Tenant. Landlord provides pays for lawn care and security system. Rent $2,000.00 and Deposit $2,000.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 KAYSON STREET have any available units?
3307 KAYSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 3307 KAYSON STREET have?
Some of 3307 KAYSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 KAYSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3307 KAYSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 KAYSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3307 KAYSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 3307 KAYSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3307 KAYSON STREET offers parking.
Does 3307 KAYSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 KAYSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 KAYSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3307 KAYSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3307 KAYSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3307 KAYSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 KAYSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 KAYSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 KAYSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3307 KAYSON STREET has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Pet Friendly Places
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College