3307 KAYSON STREET

NO PETS. Completely renovated 2265 Square Feet Single-family home located in the heart of Aspen Hill. Two miles from the Glenmont Metro Station and one mile from major shopping center. Three (3) Bedrooms, One and a Half Bathrooms, Living Room with Ample Kitchen and Dining Room Space. All new appliances, Hardwood floors, Finished Basement, Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room. Central Air Condition, Gas Heating and Cooking. Large storage area ideal for storing yard equipment, tools, and rarely used items. Water, Electric, and Gas Utilities Paid by Tenant. Landlord provides pays for lawn care and security system. Rent $2,000.00 and Deposit $2,000.00.