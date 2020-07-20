Rent Calculator
Wheaton, MD
/
3300 HARRELL ST
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM
3300 HARRELL ST
3300 Harrell Street
No Longer Available
Location
3300 Harrell Street, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
All Brick Detached Home,4Br,& 2 FB Fully Finished Basement with back entrance,driveway & ample street parking,near
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3300 HARRELL ST have any available units?
3300 HARRELL ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Wheaton, MD
.
Is 3300 HARRELL ST currently offering any rent specials?
3300 HARRELL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 HARRELL ST pet-friendly?
No, 3300 HARRELL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wheaton
.
Does 3300 HARRELL ST offer parking?
Yes, 3300 HARRELL ST offers parking.
Does 3300 HARRELL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 HARRELL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 HARRELL ST have a pool?
No, 3300 HARRELL ST does not have a pool.
Does 3300 HARRELL ST have accessible units?
No, 3300 HARRELL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 HARRELL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 HARRELL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 HARRELL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 HARRELL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
