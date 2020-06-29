2909 KINGSWELL DRIVE

4 Bedroom 3 Full bath home in great location in Silver Spring. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Recently updated kitchen. Deck off the back of the home. First floor bathrooms completely renovated. Come see this home today before its gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
