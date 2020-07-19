All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2708 ELNORA STREET

2708 Elnora Street · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Elnora Street, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Available Now! Adorable Colonial with expanded kitchen and extension including den and full bath on main floor! Screened in porch off living room! Walking distance to Metro and close to Wheaton Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 ELNORA STREET have any available units?
2708 ELNORA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2708 ELNORA STREET have?
Some of 2708 ELNORA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 ELNORA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2708 ELNORA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 ELNORA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2708 ELNORA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2708 ELNORA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2708 ELNORA STREET offers parking.
Does 2708 ELNORA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 ELNORA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 ELNORA STREET have a pool?
No, 2708 ELNORA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2708 ELNORA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2708 ELNORA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 ELNORA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 ELNORA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 ELNORA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 ELNORA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
